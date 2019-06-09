|
|
Ruth Anderson, age 98, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Ruth was born in Evanston, Illinois and was preceded in death by her husband David Anderson, parents Edward and Signe Thompson, brother Bob Thompson. Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Tom (Barb) of Hamilton, MT, Nancy (Norm) of Simpsonville, SC, Mike (Lark) of Silver Spring, MD, Cathie (John) of Ottawa, Canada, and Julie (Pete) of Dwight, IL. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Covenant Village Fellowship Center, 2625 Techny Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062 on Sunday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Covenant Village Benevolent Care Fund at above address, or Northwest Covenant Church, 300 N. Elmhurst Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. For further information, please call Nancy Gotsch at 630-485-8151.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019