RUTH (TENGWALL) WALL
Heaven's orchestra just gained its newest violinist. Ruth (Tengwall) Wall, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday July 27th in the presence of two of her loving sons at Symphony of Hanover Park. Ruth was widely known as a trailblazer, free spirit, world traveler, child prodigy violinist and symphony musician, and as an educator. She was born March 15, 1930 as the only child of Florence and Robert Tengwall of Chicago, Ruth raised three sons, James, John, and Thomas, at a time where being a single parent was less acceptable than it was today. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear facemasks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Visitation and a celebration of life will be at Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines on Friday August 7th. For more information, go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call 847-824-5155.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Funeral services provided by
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
8478245155
