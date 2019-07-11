BARRINGTON - Ruth Wollney (nee Lafeber), young at heart, daughter of the late Theodore J. and Emma Lafeber, passed away July 10, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was the dear wife of the late Frank for 48 years; loving mother of Lois, Mary, Frank (Cindy), William (Lisa), Mark (Peggie) Wollney; cherished grandmother of John, Doug, Emily, Kathie, Michelle, Christina, Jessica, Laura, Nick and Olivia; and loving sister of Midge Rech and Lois Hanlon and loving aunt and cousin. Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Ted and John. During her working career, Ruth was a Home Economist with Kraft Foods. She enjoyed her family, being in nature and seeing the beauty of the day, enjoying a glass of wine with friends and sharing a smile with those around her. She was a long-time member of Saint Anne Catholic Community. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14 from 4-8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, from 9 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.), Barrington. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, say a prayer for Ruth and her family, and do something nice for a forgotten friend. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019