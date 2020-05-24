|
GRAYSLAKE - Ruthann Thier, 80, passed away May 19, 2020 at Condell Medical Center. Ruthann grew up in Chicago and worked for Continental Bank for many years. She is remembered for her talent in the kitchen, particularly her baked goods. She loved traveling the globe with her husband and tending to her garden. One of her greatest pleasures in life was raising her grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend and will be dearly missed. Ruthann is survived by her beloved husband Jerry of 52 years; her loving children Lisa and Chris (Andrea); her cherished grandchildren Joe, Benjamin and Samantha, and her dear sister-in-law Rosemarie. She was preceded in death by her brother Wayne. Funeral arrangements were held privately by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020