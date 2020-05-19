|
Sabine C. Kauppila, 51, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born January 13, 1969 in Waukegan and was a current resident in Lake Villa, IL. Sabine was unapologetically herself. She was full of life, charisma, and strength. She would do anything in the world for her family and friends and was an avid adventure seeker, animal lover and she would want us to keep all of these parts of her alive. Surviving are her twin daughters, Amber (Matthew) Peacock and Aimee (Matthew Kasten) Spinato; son, Henry Spinato, Jr.; father, James Kauppila; 3 sisters, Michelle Kauppila, Marian (Keith) Kangas and Angela Kauppila, brother, Jim (Tammy) Kauppila and dear friend, Robert Olson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Renata Kauppila in 2019. A visitation will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. Interment will be at Ishpeming Cemetery in Ishpeming, MI. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020