Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
SALLY A. MANIS

SALLY A. MANIS Obituary
Sally A. Manis, nee Wynn, 85, of Bartlett for 31 years, beloved wife of the late Billy Ray; loving mother of James (Linda) Harper, Ginger (Bob) Williams, Pam (Emilio) Rodriguez, Luther (Nancy) Harper and Patty (Bill) Munroe; dear grandmother of 12; cherished great grandmother of 19. Visitation Thursday 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 S. Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Funeral Friday 11:00am. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
