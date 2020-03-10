|
Sally A. Manis, nee Wynn, 85, of Bartlett for 31 years, beloved wife of the late Billy Ray; loving mother of James (Linda) Harper, Ginger (Bob) Williams, Pam (Emilio) Rodriguez, Luther (Nancy) Harper and Patty (Bill) Munroe; dear grandmother of 12; cherished great grandmother of 19. Visitation Thursday 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 S. Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Funeral Friday 11:00am. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2020