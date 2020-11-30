SOUTH ELGIN - Sally A. Rolando, 60, of South Elgin, a child of God was called home Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Amita Saint Joseph Hospital, Elgin. She was born November 4, 1960 in Elgin the daughter of Vernon and Dorothy Lichthardt Kastning. She had been a resident of the Elgin area all of her life and was a graduate of Larkin High School. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Elgin. Surviving are her husband, David S. Rolando, whom she married on Oct. 20, 1984; 2 children, Bradley Rolando and Brittany (Drew) Lowe; 3 grandchildren, Noah, Lucy and Penny; her father, Vernon of Elgin; 2 sisters, Deb (Bill) MacLeod and Jane (Paul) Sotos; 10 nieces; 4 nephews; 6 great-nieces and 4 great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; and her brother, Richard Kastning. Private family funeral services will be held at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be private at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
