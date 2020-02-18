|
|
Sally Ann Miller, 85, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Green Oaks, IL. She was born August 29, 1933 in North Chicago and was formerly of Barrington and Huntley. Sally was a graduate of Northern Illinois University and a former high school teacher at Barrington High School for 25 years. She was a member of Willow Creek Church and enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and dancing. Surviving is a son, Jim Graham; son-in-law, Bob Wolff; 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; 2 brothers-in-law, Rolla and Robert Graham and daughter-in-law, Tamra Miller Schuring. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Graham, by her second husband, Philip Miller, a daughter, Julie Wolff and a son, John Graham. A visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville, followed by a gathering at Post Time Restaurant in Green Oaks. Interment will be at Warren Cemetery. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020