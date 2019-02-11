Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home
120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.)
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home
120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.)
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY SCHWEITZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY ANN SCHWEITZER


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SALLY ANN SCHWEITZER Obituary
Sally Ann Schweitzer, 76, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at her home. She was born Aug. 15, 1942 in Chicago, was formerly of Libertyville and has lived in Waukegan for the past 27 years. Sally was a longtime waitress at Little Nicks Bar and Grill in Lake Bluff, loved to travel and play bingo. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Tammy Schuff and Kathy Abby; Granddaughters, Samantha and Teresa Abby. She was preceded in death by her former husband and dear friend Harold Schweitzer and by her son John in 1995. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Wed. at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Funeral services will be at the funeral home at 12 Noon Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, followed by interment at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to in Memphis, Tn. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now