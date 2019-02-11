Sally Ann Schweitzer, 76, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at her home. She was born Aug. 15, 1942 in Chicago, was formerly of Libertyville and has lived in Waukegan for the past 27 years. Sally was a longtime waitress at Little Nicks Bar and Grill in Lake Bluff, loved to travel and play bingo. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Tammy Schuff and Kathy Abby; Granddaughters, Samantha and Teresa Abby. She was preceded in death by her former husband and dear friend Harold Schweitzer and by her son John in 1995. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Wed. at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Funeral services will be at the funeral home at 12 Noon Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, followed by interment at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to in Memphis, Tn. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary