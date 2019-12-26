Daily Herald Obituaries
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
GENEVA - Sally C. Cook, age 96, passed away December 23, 2019. She was born to Stanley and Ann Zurek in Chicago, Illinois. She is survived by her sons; John (Glenis) Cook of Geneva, Robert (Tina) Cook of Big Rock, five grandchildren; David Cook, Alex (Elaine) Cook, Paul (Amanda) Cook, Jarad (Jamie) Cook, Gillian (Dan) Myers, eight great-grandchildren; Janessa, Jalayna, Jordan, James, Adalynn, Gavin, Brayden, and Chloe. Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband; John, grandson; Robert Adam, eight brothers; John, Adolph, Stanley, Thadeus, Ted, Joe, Milton, Chris, and two sisters; Helen and Molly. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134. Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, Illinois. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Geneva, Illinois. Contributions may be made in Sally's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Parkinson's Research. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
