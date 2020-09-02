Nana has left us. Sally Curtin Lowing passed away Friday, August 28, quietly and peacefully at home with family by her side. Nana touched a great many people. Her numerous friends will miss her greatly. She is survived by her children, Chip, Tom, Gary and Mary Pat. She was preceded in death by her baby, Bobby. Nana impressed upon us strength, love, caring, kindness, loyalty and dependability. She was there ... for EVERYONE. We will remember her love of fun, high pitched laughter and her devotion to her faith. In lieu of flowers and because of one of her passions, a scholarship fund will be established to educate a strong female with political aspirations. There will be no visitation and a limited capacity Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 10:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
.