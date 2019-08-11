|
|
Sally (nee Baker) born in Sharon, Pa. Jan 8 1935, passed away Aug 3 2019. Upon receiving a bachelors degree in Science from Edinboro Teachers College, Sally taught school in Mercer County PA for two years. In 1958, Sally became a UAL flight attendant stationed in Chicago where she met Dan, her husband of 60 years. They lived in Arlington Hts, IL for 30 years where they raised four beautiful children, Peggy Kee (Mike), Michael, Sandra Morrison (Tim), and Diane. In 1994, Sally and Dan retired to Sun City West, AZ. Sally enjoyed quilting, pottery and playing bridge. She is survived by her husband Dan, her four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019