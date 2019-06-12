Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Presbyterian Church
407 N. Main St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
SALLY J. ALESCH


Sally J. Alesch, 86, beloved wife of the late Donald L.; loving mother of Steven J. (fiancee, Sandra Lezon), Donna L. (Richard) Alesch-Woodin, Connie S. (George) Nassif and Jennifer (Michael) Parlier; cherished grandmother of Heather (fiance, Marvin Qualls), Shawn (Jennifer), Richard (Sara), Mike, Kaycee, Samantha and Chris; fond great-grandmother of Roy, Jackie and Izaiah; dear sister of the late Connie Dwyer and Phyllis Keith. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Meet Saturday, June. 15, for a 10 AM service at Community Presbyterian Church, 407 N. Main St., Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or Community Presbyterian Church appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
