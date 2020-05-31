SALLY K. SANDERS
Sally K. Sanders (Wilk), passed away Saturday May 23 at Elmhurst Hospital. She was a long time Lombard resident and member of the Lombard Moose. She was retired from Seabury and Smith. The loving mother of Tammy March (Jon), Tanya Romas (Paul Vetter), she was the fond grandmother of Bekka Schwartz (Drew), Olivia Romas, Nick March, Christian Vetter, Katie Vetter and Jessie March; the dear sister of Judy Hedblom and Carol Pflum; and fond aunt of many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Les Wilk and Betty Caruso; her granddaughter, Kaylin Rood; and beloved partner, Bob Jones. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.i-sba.org or www.theacpa.org.




Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
