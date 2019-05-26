ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Sally Kelly Clancy was born September 17, 1930 in El Paso, TX to Alexander P. and Rose (nee Perry) Kelly. She died May 21, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Arlington Heights. Sally taught pre-school for over 25 years, first at Rainbow Path and then at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, doing what she loved and enriching the lives of hundreds of young people and their parents. Sally was an active and enthusiastic volunteer with a range of organizations, including PEO, Kappa Delta, and FUMCAH. As a proud Duke University graduate, Sally served on the Chicago admissions council, interviewing many Duke applicants, and was an avid Blue Devils fan. Sally is survived by her children Sally Ann (Tim) Honert; Rocky (Kathy) Clancy, Kelly (Holly) Clancy and Patty (Steven) Marks; her grandchildren Alyssa (Justin), Rocky, Richie (Mina), Zach (Lindsey), Jaclyn, Paula, Jack, Katie and Mae; her great grandchildren Kelly, Mary, Barron, August and Garrett. Sally is preceded in death by her husband James R. Clancy; her granddaughter Holly Ann; her siblings Alexander Jr. (late Betty) Kelly and Mary Elizabeth (late Bob) Thorton. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 330 W. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary