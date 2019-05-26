Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation,
330 W. Golf Road,
Arlington Heights,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY CLANCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY KELLY CLANCY


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SALLY KELLY CLANCY Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Sally Kelly Clancy was born September 17, 1930 in El Paso, TX to Alexander P. and Rose (nee Perry) Kelly. She died May 21, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Arlington Heights. Sally taught pre-school for over 25 years, first at Rainbow Path and then at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, doing what she loved and enriching the lives of hundreds of young people and their parents. Sally was an active and enthusiastic volunteer with a range of organizations, including PEO, Kappa Delta, and FUMCAH. As a proud Duke University graduate, Sally served on the Chicago admissions council, interviewing many Duke applicants, and was an avid Blue Devils fan. Sally is survived by her children Sally Ann (Tim) Honert; Rocky (Kathy) Clancy, Kelly (Holly) Clancy and Patty (Steven) Marks; her grandchildren Alyssa (Justin), Rocky, Richie (Mina), Zach (Lindsey), Jaclyn, Paula, Jack, Katie and Mae; her great grandchildren Kelly, Mary, Barron, August and Garrett. Sally is preceded in death by her husband James R. Clancy; her granddaughter Holly Ann; her siblings Alexander Jr. (late Betty) Kelly and Mary Elizabeth (late Bob) Thorton. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 330 W. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now