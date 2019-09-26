|
ELGIN - Sally "Joann" (Brumfield) Waugh, 80, of Elgin, IL passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children: Sharon (Roger) Bos, Lonnie (Debbie) Waugh, and Cindy (Cecil) Walden, 7 grandchildren (Megan Waugh, Wesley Kruse, Bradley Kruse, Nathan Waugh, Andrew Walden, William (Will) Walden, Caramie Waugh), 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years (Herman F. Waugh), her parents and she was the last of her siblings. Visitation will be held 10 A.M.-12 P.M. (noon) on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin, IL. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. In lieu of flowers (due to family allergies, please no lilies), memorial donations may be given in her name to or . 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019