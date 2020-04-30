Daily Herald Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for SALVATORE CHOLEWA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE "SAL" CHOLEWA


1955 - 2020
SALVATORE "SAL" CHOLEWA Obituary
ELBURN - Salvatore "Sal" Cholewa, age 65, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born January 20, 1955, in Oak Park, IL, to loving parents Julius Cholewa and Mary Pusateri. He is survived by the love of his life, Julia; three children, Holly (Gregg) Zicha, Joseph (Gina) Cholewa and Amy Cholewa; four grandchildren, Riley, Grace, Emma and Mackenzie; one brother, Walter (Olga) Cholewa; a sister, Helen (Mario) Natalizio; a sister-in-law, Lynn Cholewa; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Cholewa and Mary Pusateri; a brother, Joseph Cholewa. A memorial service will be held at a later date once all the family and friends may gather. Tributes and memories may be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can see his full life story.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
