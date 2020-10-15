MT. PROSPECT - Salvina Mescino nee LoBuono age 73. Beloved wife of Salvatore Mescino; loving mother of Mario (Rosanna) Mescino, Francesco (Kathy) Mescino, Lisa (Jesse) Peterson and Melissa (John) Holding; cherished grandmother of Massimo, Matteo, Julia, Michael, Nicholas and Luca; dear sister of Enza (the late John) Luisi, the late Agostino LoBuono and Rosario LoBuono; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted daughter of the late Francesco and Rosa LoBuono. Avid dog lover especially her late Nina. Salvina loved music and was especially fond of The Beatles. Visitation Friday October 16, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Saturday October 17, 9:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home to St. Emily Church 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.