1/1
SALVINA MESCINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SALVINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MT. PROSPECT - Salvina Mescino nee LoBuono age 73. Beloved wife of Salvatore Mescino; loving mother of Mario (Rosanna) Mescino, Francesco (Kathy) Mescino, Lisa (Jesse) Peterson and Melissa (John) Holding; cherished grandmother of Massimo, Matteo, Julia, Michael, Nicholas and Luca; dear sister of Enza (the late John) Luisi, the late Agostino LoBuono and Rosario LoBuono; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted daughter of the late Francesco and Rosa LoBuono. Avid dog lover especially her late Nina. Salvina loved music and was especially fond of The Beatles. Visitation Friday October 16, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Saturday October 17, 9:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home to St. Emily Church 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved