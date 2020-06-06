SAM A. SPARACINO
SCHAUMBURG - Sam A. Sparacino, 96, a longtime resident of Schaumburg, IL, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. Sam was a WWII Army Air Corps Veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 29 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Adeline M. (nee Powell, 2011); loving father of Karen D. (Louis) Bonar, Darniece (Martin) Mlynarski, the late Sam Jr. (Joann) Sparacino, and Nancy (James) Geishecker; cherished grandfather of Holly (Marc) Johnston, Abbey (Brett) Vraney, Christopher Bonar, Angela (Nicholas) Moore, Daniel (Cassaundra), Peter (Jennifer), Joseph, Samantha Sparacino; great-grandfather of 10 and dear brother of Marie Lentz. Special heartfelt thanks to Sam's social caregiver, Yolanda Ramirez for many years of companionship. A visitation will be held Monday, June 8, from 10 to 12 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Social distancing must be practiced, face covering is required, and guests are asked to leave the building after paying respects. No more than 10 guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory may be made to Canine Companions for Independence at www.cci.org or to woundedwarriorproject.org. Please visit Sam's Tribute Page at www.GroveMemorialChapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
