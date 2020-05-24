|
STREAMWOOD - Services for Sam F. Salamone of Streamwood for 35 years will be private. He left this world peacefully, Friday May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Sam was known for his love of Chicago Sports, especially the Bears and Blackhawks, attending car shows and auto races and playing golf. He loved of all kinds of music and going to concerts with his wife. He also enjoyed a nice ride on his Harley. Sam is the beloved husband of Karen (nee Wade); loving father of Keith (Nicole), Denise (David) Knapp, Daryl (Julie) and the late Mark; cherished son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Salamone (nee Latorre); adored grandfather of Braelyn, Brennen, Jordan, Brandon, Dylan, Spencer and Gianna; dear brother of Frank (Joan) and the late Kay (the late Ted) Sieroslawski; fond uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his cat, Bailey. Donations made to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Streamwood/ Schaumburg, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020