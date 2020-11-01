1/1
1921 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Sam Joseph Ungaro, age 98, loving husband and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Sam Joseph Ungaro was born on November 5, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois, son of Salvatore and Flemi Ungaro. He passed away on October 24, 2020 peacefully. He was united in marriage to his wife Dorothy Margret Hechmann on March 06, 1943. He served on the Battleship, USS Mississippi BB-41, during WWII from 1943 to 1945 in the United States Navy. He later worked as a tool and die maker for International Harvester for 36 years. He is survived by his children, James Joseph Ungaro (Georgiana), John Allen Ungaro, Robert Thomas Ungaro (Debi), Patricia Margret Durec (Chris), Thomas Richard Ungaro (Marilyn); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; his parents; his brothers, Mike and George Ungaro; sister, Rose Armentano; and grandson, Matt Ungaro. He will be united with his wife at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. A private memorial will be held next year in his honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salute Inc., 18 N. Bothwell, Palatine, IL 60067 or https://saluteinc.networkforgood.com/projects/98618-donate-now. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
