Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SAM CIMMARUSTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAM R. CIMMARUSTI D.D.S.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SAM R. CIMMARUSTI D.D.S. Obituary
PALATINE - Sam R. Cimmarusti D.D.S. (1954-2019). Beloved husband of Sally, nee Gottschalk. Adored father of David Cimmarusti and Amy (Cameron) Gunderson. Cherished grandfather of Cole and Reed Gunderson. Dear brother of Marietta (Ray) LeJeune. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Rosa Cimmarusti. Loving son-in-law of Arthur and Norma Gottschalk. Sam graduated from Marquette University with a B.S. and received his D.D.S. at University of Illinois Chicago. For the last 15 years, Sam was employed by Sage Group. He adored his family and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Wednesday, December 4th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday, 4 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -