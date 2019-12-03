|
PALATINE - Sam R. Cimmarusti D.D.S. (1954-2019). Beloved husband of Sally, nee Gottschalk. Adored father of David Cimmarusti and Amy (Cameron) Gunderson. Cherished grandfather of Cole and Reed Gunderson. Dear brother of Marietta (Ray) LeJeune. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Rosa Cimmarusti. Loving son-in-law of Arthur and Norma Gottschalk. Sam graduated from Marquette University with a B.S. and received his D.D.S. at University of Illinois Chicago. For the last 15 years, Sam was employed by Sage Group. He adored his family and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Wednesday, December 4th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday, 4 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019