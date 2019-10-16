|
GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Sam Trobiani, 75, passed away at home in his favorite recliner with westerns on the TV. Sam lived a full life, lived his way. He loved telling stories of his youth and we were fortunate enough to be part of the many stories that followed. He had a love for the drag strip, hunting and lottery scratch offs. If you were lucky enough to be on his good side, you would be teased and ridiculed. This was done out of love. Sam leaves behind 1 son, 2 daughters, 2 sons-in-law, grandchildren, 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. We could go on and on, but we're going to leave this short and to the point ... Just like he was. Sam and Joan Trobiani Married 39 years Apart 10 years Reunited for eternity
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019