Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
SAMANTHA ADELE LAZZERINI


SAMANTHA ADELE LAZZERINI


1990 - 2019
SAMANTHA ADELE LAZZERINI Obituary
Samantha Adele Lazzerini was the cherished daughter of Kathleen (nee Sturlini) and Wayne Lazzerini; loving sister of Kurtis (girlfriend, Becky) and Christian (fiancee, Anngelica); beloved girlfriend of Danny Schmitz; devoted granddaughter of her Nana and Papa, Marilyn (nee Heidt) and Robert E. Sturlini Sr.; Caring niece of Robert E. (Ginny) Sturlini Jr., Amy Sturlini, John (Kara) Sturlini and Steve (Marylin) Lazzerini; fond cousin of many; and her faithful companion Meeko. Samantha was born September 19, 1990 in Barrington, IL and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was 28 years old. A lifelong resident of Cary, Samantha was a 2009 Graduate of Cary Grove High School and worked as a hair stylist for Great Clips and Sport Clips. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 8:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. Interment will be private. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
