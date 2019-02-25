Samantha L. Johnson, 23 of South Elgin, IL passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Geneva, IL. She was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1995 in Hoffman Estates, IL to Bryan & Lynn (O'Connor) Johnson. Sam was the best Christmas Present ever to her parents! She was a graduate of St. Charles North High School Class of 2014. She was employed by the Kane County Tax Assessors office and The Old Republic restaurant. Sam was a true equestrian and she loved her horse and best friend Nation. They were partners for 10 years competing in numerous horse shows. She is survived by her parents; sisters, Sarah and Jessica; grandparents, Robert and Diana O'Connor and Lloyd and Mary Johnson. She will be missed by her boyfriend Spencer Cowart, her co-workers and all of her friends in the horse community. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:30PM at Laird Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-8PM. A Go Fund Me page has been established in her name by friends from Tower Hill Stables. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary