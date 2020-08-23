Dear Andy, Liz, Leah, Caleb & Chloe-

Please accept our deepest sympathies on the loss of your dear son & brother. A wonderful neighbor and friend to all. We are fortunate to have known him & know he will be greatly missed. He & Ben especially had a great friendship and he helped me in the yard just because he wanted too, always ready to lend a helping hand. Bless you all in this time of sorrow.

The Murrow Family

Sally Murrow

Neighbor