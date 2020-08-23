Samuel Eliab Johnson passed from this earth on August 4, 2020, only days after his aggressive cancer diagnosis. He wanted to fight, but God lovingly showed him it was time and carried him in His arms. Samuel, born on August 29, 1987, was the beloved son of Andy and Liz Johnson of Wheaton. He loved and was loved by his grandparents, David and Jeanne Johnson; siblings, Leah (Jay) Gearhart, Caleb, and Chloe; aunts, Valorie (John) Havercamp and Kay (Vic) Brunner; uncles, Mark (Karen) Johnson and Pete (Vickie) Johnson; cousins, Amie (Justin), Jarrett (Missy), Landon (Katie), Lance, Luke, Elizabeth and Max; and great-uncle, Ernie (Gwen) and family. Services are in the care of Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL, 60187. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2pm-3pm, followed at 3pm by a Celebration of Life Service. Only 50 guests may be allowed into the building at one time and are asked to wear a mask. All guests who plan to attend the memorial service must RSVP at hultgrenfh.com
on Sam's obituary page. A live stream of the services will be available at hultgrenfh.com
. A service of interment will be held privately at a later date.