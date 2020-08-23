1/1
SAMUEL ELIAB JOHNSON
1987 - 2020
Samuel Eliab Johnson passed from this earth on August 4, 2020, only days after his aggressive cancer diagnosis. He wanted to fight, but God lovingly showed him it was time and carried him in His arms. Samuel, born on August 29, 1987, was the beloved son of Andy and Liz Johnson of Wheaton. He loved and was loved by his grandparents, David and Jeanne Johnson; siblings, Leah (Jay) Gearhart, Caleb, and Chloe; aunts, Valorie (John) Havercamp and Kay (Vic) Brunner; uncles, Mark (Karen) Johnson and Pete (Vickie) Johnson; cousins, Amie (Justin), Jarrett (Missy), Landon (Katie), Lance, Luke, Elizabeth and Max; and great-uncle, Ernie (Gwen) and family. Services are in the care of Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL, 60187. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2pm-3pm, followed at 3pm by a Celebration of Life Service. Only 50 guests may be allowed into the building at one time and are asked to wear a mask. All guests who plan to attend the memorial service must RSVP at hultgrenfh.com on Sam's obituary page. A live stream of the services will be available at hultgrenfh.com. A service of interment will be held privately at a later date.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 21, 2020
When I received the call about Samuel, my heart was broken! The grief you must feel only can be carried by God. Through the years I’ve thought of Sam so often,always with a smile. Samuel himself was “ powerful “! He brought such joy! I will never forget all the special moments we shared and the blessings he brought.

Sam Bowen
Teacher
August 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, I know your friends, family and faith will help you through this sad time. Although I never met Samuel, I am blessed to have learned about him and your family through your wonderful stories. Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Teresa Yeater
Friend
August 19, 2020
Liz and Andy, we are so sorry to hear of Samuel 's passing. We pray for God's comfort for you and Molly.
Mike and Gail Wagers
August 12, 2020
Our siblings carry a piece of our hearts in theirs. Sending our love and thinking of you and your family.

The Martinez Family
Daisy Martinez
Friend
August 11, 2020
Dear Andy, Liz, Leah, Caleb & Chloe-
Please accept our deepest sympathies on the loss of your dear son & brother. A wonderful neighbor and friend to all. We are fortunate to have known him & know he will be greatly missed. He & Ben especially had a great friendship and he helped me in the yard just because he wanted too, always ready to lend a helping hand. Bless you all in this time of sorrow.
The Murrow Family
Sally Murrow
Neighbor
August 11, 2020
Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow.
David Chionis
Family
August 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Nancy Gearhart
Family
