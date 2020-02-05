Daily Herald Obituaries
SANDRA A. SANFORD


1945 - 2020
AURORA - Sandra A. Sanford, age 74, was a resident of Aurora for 22 years. Sandie was the beloved wife of the late Alan "Sandy;" loving sister of Helen Whelan and Mary (the late John) Tuegal; fond aunt and great-aunt. Sandie was born August 1, 1945 in Chicago and passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at JourneyCare at Northwest Community Hospital. Sandie attended classes at Rush-Copley Health-Plex in Aurora. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 am to time of funeral service at 12 Noon at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Barb's Precious Rescue-www.barbspreciousrescue.org. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
