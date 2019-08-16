|
Sandra Ann Demmitt, 79, of Elgin passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born February 15, 1940 in Beloit, Wisconsin the daughter of Byron and Alice Bruley. She had been a resident of the Elgin area for 43 years and was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone Co. as an operator before retiring. Surviving are her husband, James R. Demmitt whom she married February 15, 1962, 2 daughters, Tracy (Michael) Farrell, Kelly (John) Sheehy, 1 son, Bradley James (DeeDee) Demmitt, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Bruley. Funeral services and burial were private. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019