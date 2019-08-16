Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA DEMMITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA ANN DEMMITT


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA ANN DEMMITT Obituary
Sandra Ann Demmitt, 79, of Elgin passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born February 15, 1940 in Beloit, Wisconsin the daughter of Byron and Alice Bruley. She had been a resident of the Elgin area for 43 years and was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone Co. as an operator before retiring. Surviving are her husband, James R. Demmitt whom she married February 15, 1962, 2 daughters, Tracy (Michael) Farrell, Kelly (John) Sheehy, 1 son, Bradley James (DeeDee) Demmitt, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Bruley. Funeral services and burial were private. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now