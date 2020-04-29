Daily Herald Obituaries
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
SANDRA DORNBUSCH

SANDRA DORNBUSCH Obituary
PRAIRIE VIEW - Sandra Dornbusch (nee Poplawski), age 70. Beloved mother of Jennifer Wethington and the late David Dornbusch. Dear grandmother of Justine and Britney Wethington. Fond sister Pat Alvarez, Hank (MaryAnn) Poplawski, Janice (Martin) Gregory, and Jerry (late Gloria) Poplawski. God mother of Steve (Lisa) Alvarez. Aunt and cousin of many. A "Drive Thru" Style visitation will be held at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling on Saturday, May 2nd from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, followed by a private burial Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. In lieu of flowers, donations to Healthwell Foundation at www.healthwellfoundation.org. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated. Call, 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
