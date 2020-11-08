DOWNERS GROVE - Sandra Imogene (Jeanie McQuarters) Aiello, 74, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lakewood Nursing Home due to Covid 19. Born in Paris, TN, April 6, 1946, she was the daughter of Clara Carnell and Earl McQuarters of Paris, TN. The family came to Chicago in 1945. She graduated High School from Harrison High School in Chicago and the family again moved to Downers Grove in 1967. Sandra worked at Kmart and Rosin EyeCare both on Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove. Sandra so much enjoyed her family and love of her life John Fitzgerald of Elk Grove Village. She traveled extensively with John and rarely missed any family occasions. She enjoyed antiquing and was crafty with crocheting needles making many afghans for her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and brother, Tommy Rae McQuarters (Patricia) of Orland Park, IL. She is survived by her brothers, Ronnie Earl McQuarters (Margaret) of Wilmington, IL, Billy Wayne McQuarters (Diane) of Downers Grove, IL; niece, Jennifer Sammons (James); nephews, Jody McQuarters (Cathy), Kevin (Laura) and Casey McQuarters, Jesse and Corey McQuarters; and many great-nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside ceremony in Clarendon Hills Cemetery in Darien at a later date due to the Covid pandemic.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store