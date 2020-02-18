Daily Herald Obituaries
SANDRA J. "SANDY" GASTINEAU

SANDRA J. "SANDY" GASTINEAU Obituary
Sandra J. "Sandy" Gastineau died peacefully and gracefully at her home on February 16th, surrounded by friends and family. Born February 25, 1942 and raised in Chicago, IL, Sandy graduated from Maine East School in Park Ridge, IL before heading to the University of Illinois where she met her husband of 54 years, Bill. Together they raised two sons Geoff (Cary, IL), and Greg (Vail, CO). Sandy was the proud grandmother of Geoff's two sons, Max and Ben. Sandy volunteered for many charitable organizations over the years, including the Mt. Prospect Junior Women's Club (where she met her soul sister), the PADS Emergency Shelter Program, and at Northwest Community Hospital where she knitted hundreds of hats, blankets and booties for newborns. Sandy was an avid gardener who loved to spend time tending to her many plants and flowers. She was also known to accompany local musicians on stage with her tambourine. The "Matriarch of Milburn" Sandy was truly in her element while hosting her many friends and neighbors on the "Fratio" at her home in Mt. Prospect. Her infectious smile and positive attitude will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, and parents Deloris and Max Swiatowiec (Norridge, IL). Per her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 21st, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Prospect Golf Club, 600 S. See-Gwun Avenue, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Sandy asked that donations be made to Rainbow Hospice of Mt. Prospect, or your local tattoo parlor. Wink wink. Live your Dash!
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
