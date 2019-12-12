|
Sandra J. Sutter (nee Lotti), age 82, late of Rolling Meadows, formerly of Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood; cherished wife of Raymond; beloved mother of the late David; loving grandmother of Ezri; daughter of the late Oscar and Margaret Lotti; sister of Marilyn Jeske, the late Diane Dever and Patricia Sheehan. Member Local 710. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. James Catholic Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Sandra's name to the Anne and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611. Arrangements entrusted to John G. Ligda, Ltd. 708-390-1200 or JohnLigda.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019