ROLLING MEADOWS - Sandra J. Watkins (nee Davis), 76, passed away peacefully April 23, 2020. She was born April 7, 1944, in Chicago. Sandra was the wife of the late Howard; mother of Michael (Julie), Debra (Carlos Carbajal), Richard (Deanne), Dennis (Terry Knight) and Daniel Watkins; grandmother of Ashley, Bradley, Ryan and Tyler; and sister of Shirley (Bill) Arness, the late Dolly (the late Fred) Beres and the late Betty (Ron) Bending and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to this unprecedented time, there will be a private interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For information, call 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020