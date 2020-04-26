Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA WATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA J. WATKINS


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA J. WATKINS Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Sandra J. Watkins (nee Davis), 76, passed away peacefully April 23, 2020. She was born April 7, 1944, in Chicago. Sandra was the wife of the late Howard; mother of Michael (Julie), Debra (Carlos Carbajal), Richard (Deanne), Dennis (Terry Knight) and Daniel Watkins; grandmother of Ashley, Bradley, Ryan and Tyler; and sister of Shirley (Bill) Arness, the late Dolly (the late Fred) Beres and the late Betty (Ron) Bending and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to this unprecedented time, there will be a private interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For information, call 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -