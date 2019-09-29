Daily Herald Obituaries
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingston Township Cemetery
SANDRA JEAN ELY


1946 - 2019
SANDRA JEAN ELY Obituary
Sandra Jean Ely, 73, of Kingston, Illinois, died on her birthday, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 25, 1946, in Elgin, the daughter of Walter and Doris (Sommers) Phillips. She married Kenneth Ely on July 31, 1998, in St. Charles. She will be remembered as being the most giving, caring and selfless person. She loved to spend time outdoors, especially working in her beautiful yard, and enjoying nature. Sandra was a longtime member of the Gilberts Lioness Club. She was a co-owner of The Drift-Inn Tap in Gilberts until 1985, and went on to retire from Hoffer Plastics Corp. in South Elgin. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Thomas) Romano and Joni (nee Van Winkle) Courtney; grandchildren, Jake (Desiree) Romano, John Romano, Jared Romano, Tori Harvey, Nicholas Harvey and Carli Courtney; siblings Steve (Patsy) Phillips, James (Maria) Phillips, John Phillips and Debra Blanchard; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Kenneth, on September 21, 2017. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Kingston Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the family home in Kingston. Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
