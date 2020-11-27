Sandra K. Jones (nee Siegworth), 70, died November 18, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. She was a 1968 graduate of Barrington High School. Sandy was a world-wide traveler in her early adult life before crewing on yachts based out of Honolulu, HI and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She then lived in St. Petersburg, FL before moving to Albuquerque in the late 2000's. There she ran a pet sitting business. She was preceded in death by her father Wayne and mother Betty. She is survived by her brother Bob (Lisa) of Barrington, niece Abbey of Brooklyn, NY, niece Whitney (Ben) of Carbondale, IL and their children Myla and Davis. Services will be private. Memorials in Sandy's name may be made to Animal Friends of New Mexico, P.O. Box 40189, Albuquerque, NM 82196.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store