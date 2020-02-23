Home

SANDRA "SANDY" KOLEK

SANDRA "SANDY" KOLEK Obituary
BARTLETT - Sandra "Sandy" Kolek, nee Tardiff, 75, of Bartlett (for 40+ years); wife of Allan; mom of Mike (Kyle); grandma of Tara, Ally and Abby Kolek, Lindsey (Sam) Thomas, Melissa Kocelko, Laura (Nick) Nerwin and Michelle (George) Mugerian; great grandma of Parker Thomas and Makena Mugerian; sister in law of Colette (late James) Crockett; aunt of Jason (late Beth) Crockett and Michelle (Vince) Norcia; great aunt of Abigail and Anna Norcia; daughter of the late Roland and late Margaret Tardiff. Sandy was a valued employee working in the IT Department at the Kane County Government Center for 35 years. After retiring Sandy always enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Tara. Memorial mass Friday, February 28th, 10:45 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 427 W Army Trail Rd., Bloomingdale, IL 60108. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to . For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
