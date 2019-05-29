|
WEST DUNDEE - Sandra L. "Sandy" Beck, age 83, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Friday morning at 10:00 A.M. Private Family burial will follow at Dundee Twp. East Cemetery, East Dundee. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church, West Dundee. To view Sandy's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019