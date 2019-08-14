|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Sandra L. Travis (nee Haas), 80. 20-year retiree of JCPenney, Schaumburg. Beloved wife of Kenneth L. Loving mother of Kimberly (Tom) Connery, Kenneth L. Jr. (Denise). Cherished grandmother of Thomas V. III (Laura), Colleen (William Wess) Connery, Kelsi Travis, Sara Travis and Kenneth J. Travis. Great-grandmother of Logan and Dylan Connery. Fond sister of Connie (the late Robert) Vanni, Charles F. Haas and Henry (Kim) Ebeling. Dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Dearest daughter of the late Charles F. Haas II and Lucille Ebeling. Sandy will be remembered for her zest of life. Her famed JCPenney Christmas parties, family birthday parties and Sunday brunches. She loved music, dancing, parties and time with family and friends. Visitation Thursday August 15, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, IL and where Funeral service will be on Friday August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. For information, 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019