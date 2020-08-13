Sandra Lucas, age 76, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 10, 2020. Sandy was born on May 29, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA to Margaret and Lawrence Schuster. She married her loving husband, Robert Lucas, on June 7, 1986. Sandy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret and Lawrence Schuster and her brother, Larry Schuster. She is survived by husband, Robert Lucas; her sister, Peg Samuels; her children, Sean McGinnis (Kathy), Kerry Duffey (Chris), Heather Sedrick (Sean), and Whitney McGinnis (Shawn Derickson); and grandchildren Marissa Duffey, Nikko Ponce, Samantha Soucek, Callista McCarty, Noah Duffey, Bethany Duffey, Grace Woodward, Connor McGinnis, Owen McGinnis, Max Woodward, Lachlan McGinnis, Haley Swim, and Bennett Swim. Sandy was the matriarch of her close and devoted family. She was an amazing grandmother and mother who loved to spend time with her family. She was the rock of her family, providing unwavering support for all. She was beloved by so many friends, from current and past neighbors to work colleagues to childhood school friends. Sandy treated everyone like family. Because of that, her circle of loved ones was wide. Sandy knew the name of every plant and every bird and seemingly had the answer to any question. She loved to hike and instilled a life-long love of nature in each of her children and grandchildren. She will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sandy's favorite cause: The Service Dog Project - 37 Boxford Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938 (https://www.servicedogproject.org/copy-of-donate
).