WEST CHICAGO - Sandra White Prichard, 62, passed away March 29th, 2020. Born December 26, 1957 in Mount Vernon, IL, Sandy grew up in Glen Ellyn, IL, graduated from Glenbard West High School '76, University of Illinois '79, and George Williams College '85 with a MS in Counseling Psychology. She was president of her high school class and college sorority Alpha Omicron Pi. She was instrumental in developing and writing standards and testing protocols for professional counselor licensure in the state of Illinois. She worked as a counselor at the YWCA of Glen Ellyn and was Clinical Director of Counseling Services at Family Shelter Service of Wheaton. Throughout her lifetime she maintained a private practice focusing on adult and child victims of domestic violence. A natural listener, she helped and supported family and friends throughout her life. An 8 week camping trip to Europe in 1986 spurred a lifetime interest in photography and travel. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, kayaking, biking and walking the beach with her husband and dog. An avid cook, she was always chef for whatever group was gathering, hosting many years of large family Thanksgivings. Married to her college sweetheart Lee for 39 years, she is survived by her mother Susan (Rogers) Potel, mother-in-law Diane Prichard, brother Bradford White, stepbrother Mike (Cathy) Potel, uncles Bo (Christine) White and Bill (Janet) Rogers. Devoted cousin to Michael (Rachel), Jenna, Cal (Amy), Dan (Lindsey) and Emily (Bill). Loving sister-in-law to Lynn (John), Gary (Anne) and Jay (Mychelle). Beloved aunt to Kevin, Lauren (Heath), Nick, Hannah, Claire, Caroline, Mackenzie and Bailey. Preceded in death by her father Ron (Betty) White, stepfather John Potel and father-in-law Don Prichard. A memorial celebration of her life will be held later this summer. Donations in her name can be made at https://www.pdsa.org/pdsa-donation.html.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020