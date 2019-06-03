Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Sandra Renee Malz, 82, of Libertyville, IL passed away on Sat. June 1, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 2, 1936 in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Roy and Julia (Hoberg) Kaylor. She received her Bachelor's in Education from Northern Illinois University and a Master's in Early Childhood Education from Olivet Nazarene. Sandra spent her life educating children, first at Forest School in Des Plaines, then at the Libertyville Cooperative Nursery School and later as a kindergarten teacher at Cherished Children Day Care. She was a long-time member of the Libertyville United Methodist Church, enjoyed reading, gardening, needlework, watching the Blackhawks and collecting Native American Art. She loved animals, especially dogs, wolves and hummingbirds. She cared for many dogs throughout her lifetime. Sandra is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Rex) Williamson of Williamsville, IL and Leslie Malz of Arlington Heights, IL; two granddaughters, Hannah (Aaron) Foss of Sandwich, IL and Becca Williamson of Williamsville, IL; her former husband and friend, Rudy Malz of Hainesville, IL and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a cherished aunt, Norrine Hoberg and beloved dog, Hansel. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville with a visitation from 10 am until time of the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org or the Endangered Wolf Center, www.endangeredwolfcenter.org. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 3, 2019
