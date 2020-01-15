Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
200 S. Wille
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
SANDRA ROSE TREMPER

SANDRA ROSE TREMPER Obituary
Sandra Rose Tremper, age 82, beloved wife of Donald; loving mother of Cathryn (Mark) Steinbuck and Susan (Barbara) Tremper; cherished grandmother of Christina (Christopher) Rice and Mark (Anna) Steinbuck; fond great-grandmother of Ivan and Jelena Steinbuck; dear sister of Michaeline Popadowski and the late Linda Krogh. Visitation Friday, Jan 17, 2020, 9:30 AM until funeral service at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 S. Wille, Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Disease Research appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
