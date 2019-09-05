Daily Herald Obituaries
SANDRA SCHUH HOETTE


1940 - 2019
SANDRA SCHUH HOETTE Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - Sandra Schuh Hoette, 79, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, peacefully at her home in Glen Ellyn, IL. Sandra was born on April 14, 1940 in Peoria, IL to Alfred and Eloise (Allen) Schuh. Sandra was an avid bridge player who enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and concerts at Cantigny Park. She also never missed watching her beloved Chicago Cubs. She is survived by two daughters, Lori (Katie) and Lynn, both of Lombard, IL; one son, Mark (Bridget) of Highland, IL; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Bayer of Peoria, IL and dear friend, Jim Olufs. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa, one sister, Shirley Hannon, one brother, Allan Schuh and her parents. A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. David Heinz will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria, IL. Memorials may be made to the charity of Donor's Choice. Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
