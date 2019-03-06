|
|
PALATINE - Sandra Wolter was born December 27, 1940 in Arlington Heights to Raymond and Henrietta (nee Gieseke) Lemke. She died March 2, 2019 at Solace Hospice in Barrington. Sandra is survived by her children Mark (Lisa) Wolter and Tracey (Jon) McBride; her grandchildren Taylor, Ashtyn, Brendan and Jason; her brother Kenneth (Judy) Lemke. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin R. Wolter and by her parents. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 3 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or https://donate.cancer.org/index or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5041. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019