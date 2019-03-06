Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA WOLTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA WOLTER


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SANDRA WOLTER Obituary
PALATINE - Sandra Wolter was born December 27, 1940 in Arlington Heights to Raymond and Henrietta (nee Gieseke) Lemke. She died March 2, 2019 at Solace Hospice in Barrington. Sandra is survived by her children Mark (Lisa) Wolter and Tracey (Jon) McBride; her grandchildren Taylor, Ashtyn, Brendan and Jason; her brother Kenneth (Judy) Lemke. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin R. Wolter and by her parents. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 3 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or https://donate.cancer.org/index or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5041. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now