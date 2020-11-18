BARTLETT - Sandy K. Smith, nee Ping, 74, of Hampshire and formerly of Bartlett, wife of Charlie E.; mom of Cheryl (Mike) Warmus and Scott (Catherine) Smith; nana of Kylie (fiance Devin Hanks), Delaney, Madyson, Jake, Cara, Jena and Maxwell; sister of Jean Ann Ping (Jay Rowe); sister-in-law of Judy (Don) Bishop; daughter of the late Basil and Jane Ping, nee Humbracht. Visitation Friday, November 20th, 9:00 am until time of prayers 11:00 am at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immanuel United Church of Christ, 415 W. North Ave., Bartlett, IL 60103. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or 630-289-7575.