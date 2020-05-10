|
|
Sanford Sherwood Eugene Meggert, age 80, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 29th at his daughter's home in Bloomington, IL surrounded by his loving family. Sandy is survived by his two daughters, Carol (Dan) Hanke (East Troy, WI) and Marjorie (Bill) Kauth Jr. (Bloomington, IL); one brother, Edward Meggert (Fairbanks, AK); seven grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) Hanke, Adam Hanke, Max (Katie) Hanke, Keenan Kauth, Kamden Kauth, Kaleigh (Luke) Estrada, and Koleton Kauth. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy A. (Worland) Meggert; his son, Michael S. Meggert; his parents, Erich and Freida Meggert; one brother, Kenneth Meggert; his twin sister, Sandra; and his loving companion, Jane Smandra. Sandy grew up on a farm in Alpena, Michigan, where work was made considerably easier by a pair of hands as big as catcher's mitts. He played baseball and was All-State football athlete his senior year at Alpena High School, where he is listed in the AHS Wildcat Athletic Wall of Fame. He earned athletic scholarships and used those powerful paws to cradle footballs as a halfback at Michigan State before he transferred to the University of Wyoming where he was coached by the legendary Bob Devaney. His 1959 team won the Skyline Conference Championship with a 9-1 record and was inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame. Sandy earned a B.S. in Education from the University of Wyoming and completed pulp and paper seminars at the University of Maine. He began his professional career as a specialty paper salesman for Fletcher Paper, Howard Paper Mills, and retired from Murnane Paper in the Chicago area. Always an athlete, he regularly played handball at the Lattof YMCA in Des Plaines, IL and was an active member of the Arlingtones Barbershop Choir of Arlington Heights before he retired to Florida. Wintering in Bradenton, FL, he enjoyed playing handball at the Sarasota YMCA, swimming daily, golfing with old friends, and singing every week with the Sandpipers, a men's barbershop choir. It was his heaven on earth. He was also a member of the University of Wyoming "W" Club and the Moose Lodge. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held graveside in June at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL 60162. Details will be posted online with the guestbook: www.bit.ly/sandymeggert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the University of Wyoming Athletic Scholarship fund: Cowboy Joe Club, 1000 E. University Ave., Dept. 3414, Laramie, WY 82071.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020