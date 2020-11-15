ROSELLE - Santa Anna "Ann" Schaufler, 77, passed away November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard C. Schaufler, Jr.(2020); loving mother of Tracey Cook; devoted grandmother of Tegan and Ainslee Cook; loving sister-in-law of Dorri Pacific and Dari (Grant) Malchow. Cherished aunt of Laurie (Jim) Wojtyla, Luann (John) Pullia, Shari (Jack) Bruno, Lisa Owsiany, Cathy Corley, Karen (Andy)Ill, Christine Pacific, Jeff Peden, Laurie (Steve) Slaw, Kevin (Helena) Malchow, Scott (Jessica) Malchow, and Wendy (Bill) Hanus. Great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Adelina Pacific; her siblings, Clement (Gilda) Pacific, Edward Pacific, Rita (Ed) Koenig, and baby Laurita Pacific; and her nephews, Clement Pacific, Jr. and Eddie Koenig, Jr. Funeral services and interment at Concordia Cemetery will be private. For information, Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - The Ahlgrim Chapel, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com
. Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to Gift of Hope, www.giftofhope.org
.