ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Santo Perrotta, 84, born November 18, 1934 in Cosenza, Italy, passed away November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Angelina, nee Marozzo. Loving father of Frank (Margaret) Perrotta and Rosa (Steve) Williams. Proud Nonno of Christina, Steven, Christopher, Jonathan and Michael. Dear brother Carmine (Anna) and Mario (Fran) Perrotta and brother-in-law of Maria (Gino) Fullone, Ida (Mario) Lappano and Silvana (Andy) Esposito. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Francesco and Rosina Perrotta and his infant son Frank. Visitation today, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 3-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Saturday, Nov. 9th, for visitation from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. James Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2019