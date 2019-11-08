Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. James Church
820 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
820 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANTO PERROTTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANTO PERROTTA


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANTO PERROTTA Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Santo Perrotta, 84, born November 18, 1934 in Cosenza, Italy, passed away November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Angelina, nee Marozzo. Loving father of Frank (Margaret) Perrotta and Rosa (Steve) Williams. Proud Nonno of Christina, Steven, Christopher, Jonathan and Michael. Dear brother Carmine (Anna) and Mario (Fran) Perrotta and brother-in-law of Maria (Gino) Fullone, Ida (Mario) Lappano and Silvana (Andy) Esposito. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Francesco and Rosina Perrotta and his infant son Frank. Visitation today, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 3-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Saturday, Nov. 9th, for visitation from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. James Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANTO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -