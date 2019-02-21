Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Elgin, IL
View Map
BATAVIA - Sara J. Hampton, 80, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was greatly loved by her husband, daughters, grandchildren and their families. The oldest daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Jordan, Sara was born on May 17, 1938, in Mishawaka, Indiana. On June 25,1960 she married Richard L. Hampton at the First United Methodist Church in Mishawaka, Indiana. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard, daughter Susan (Greg) Bergmann, and Elizabeth Ann (Roberto) Zuniga, and grandchildren Jessica Bergmann, Julia Bergmann / Selbo (Joshua), Jordan and Noah Zuniga. Sara is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughters Tasha and Rose Bergmann. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Elgin, IL 60120, with Pastor Rick Carlson officiating. Private interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva, Illinois. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 3-6:00 PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva, 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Sara's memory be made to First United Methodist Church of Elgin at 216 E. Highland Ave., Elgin, IL 60120. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
