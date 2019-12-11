Home

Sara Jacobsen passed away December 6, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital. She was born in Minden, NE (1941) to Viola and Herbert Swanson. She grew up on the family farm and proudly carried her farm-girl upbringing to the NW suburbs where she lived for 53 years. For the past 34 years, Sara was a special education aid at Wheeling HS and Hersey HS. She was passionate about her students, believing each one was worth knowing and loving. Sara was known to all as a faithful, humble, kind, and gentle person whose confidence was found in Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter Alisa Miller. She is survived by her husband Erwin, her children Crystal (Mark Kirgiss), Camille (Philip Miller), Derek (Shae Jacobsen), and 9 grandchildren.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
